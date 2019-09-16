WDRB's new 5 p.m. newscast debuts with a familiar face

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a brand new newscast at a brand new time. WDRB News at 5 launched Monday, Sept. 16, at 5 p.m., anchored by WDRB's Elizabeth Woolsey and a face who is no stranger to Louisville.
Scott Reynolds made his WDRB-TV debut Monday as the station's newest anchor and co-host of the newscast.
Roughly 15 minutes into the show, Elizabeth took a few moments to introduce Scott to WDRB viewers, many of whom likely felt they were welcoming an old, familiar friend back into their homes.
Here is a brief transcript of their exchange:
ELIZABETH: Elizabeth Woolsey back with Scott Reynolds in the newsroom giving you a behind-the-scenes look to talk a little bit about your journey that brought you here to WDRB. Because you’re not a new face to Louisville. People have seen you at another station for 23 years. So what changed? What happened to bring you here?
SCOTT: Well, a corporate change of ownership and then no longer renewed on contract. You report about that a lot in the news happening to so many other people. I never thought it was going to happen to me. It did, and the next day, I was already talking to WDRB, and, sure enough, something was in the works. And a few months later, it became more apparent there was going to be a 5 o’clock news. That brought me here, and I’m so thankful.
ELIZABETH: We're so glad to have you here. And – it's interesting – we've enjoyed getting to know each other for the past month or so, because although we've both been in Louisville for over 20 years working here, we didn't have that many occasions to meet. Just two, actually.
SCOTT: And it's amazing. We have so much in common, which is crazy. Our kids have gone to school. And the way we schedule too much stuff and get behind on schedules, so we'll have to watch each other on that. But really, we've just met a couple times. We're so busy in the newsrooms and at different speaking events and public fundraisers that we don't cross paths. But I knew when I met you about 22 years ago, how nice you were. And here I am now working with you, so it's a blessing.
ELIZABETH: I feel the exact same way. We're so thrilled to have you here, and I'm enjoying working with you already. We are starting our 5 o'clock newscast today. We've hired more people to make the biggest newsroom in Kentucky even larger. And we're also doing something different. We have heard from you, and we know that people want to hear some positive news – some good news – so we’re actually going to start a new segment.
SCOTT: Yeah: WDRB Positive. So we're looking for great, positive story ideas. People can e-mail me at scottreynolds@wdrb.com with those ideas. I've gone out into the community already and done some really fun stories that are uplifting, inspirational, and I can't wait to start bringing them to everybody on WDRB The Five.
ELIZABETH: We're so exciting to finally be here today. We've been talking about it and working on it for weeks, and we're glad to finally be on the air today.
--
The day came to an end with a small launch party to honor all of the people behind the scenes and in from of the camera, whose hard work make this exciting addition possible.
WDRB is now the only station to stay local from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on weekdays.
See more of Scott and Elizabeth on Monday through Friday at 5 p.m.!
