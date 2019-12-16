LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB Media and the Louisville Ballet are excited to partner this Christmas to broadcast the Brown-Forman Nutcracker for the first time.
The Louisville Orchestra provides the beautiful music of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky for this story about a young girl, Marie, who receives a nutcracker as a gift at a party. As she is sleeping, the nutcracker comes to life, fights the Rat King and his minions, and escorts the beautiful young girl to the Land of Snow and the Land of Sweets.
Louisville’s version of this Christmas tradition debuted in 2009, thanks to funding from Brown-Forman Corporation. Look closely, and you’ll see familiar sights, like the St. James Court Fountain or a street sign at the corner of Brown and Forman. Instead of dancing polichinelles emerging from Mother Ginger’s skirt, as in George Balanchine’s Nutcracker, you’ll see Mother Derby and her little jockeys.
“This production of the Nutcracker being so Louisville and Kentucky centric should be shared with the entire Commonwealth of Kentucky. We should make sure that our production with our ballet company and our orchestra, in our theater with our audiences, is shared on televisions across the commonwealth,” said Robert Curran, Louisville Ballet Artistic Director. “There are other productions for the people of Kentucky can enjoy on television, so why not ours?”
The Brown Forman Nutcracker will be on the stage at the Kentucky Center December 14-22, and tickets are still available. They start at $40, and the ballet offers both matinee and evening performances.
Curran says he’s excited to reach and even larger audience through television. He has this desire for the people watching at home: “I want for them to have a really beautifully satisfying experience in that moment, but I also want them to understand…I beg the audience who watch this on television to come and try it live. Come and see us. Come wearing whatever you want. We have ticket prices for everyone. Just come and see. Give it a go. You won’t be disappointed.”
You can watch the Brown-Forman Nutcracker on WDRB from 9 -11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 25 brought to you with support from Lexus of Louisville.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.