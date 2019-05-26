LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB's Keith Kaiser is out and about each week learning about our community.
This past week, he was in New Albany learning to swim. He took a ride in vintage vehicles before the Beatersville Car and Bike Show in Porland, and he was grilling with Brownsboro Hardware's Jim Lehrer.
Keith also made a stop at the Starlight Strawberry Festival and helped kick off the Memorial Day weekend at Rough River Lake with meteorologist Jude Redfield learning to wakeboard.
Watch Keith Kaiser on WDRB in the Morning between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. each weekday. This week he'll feature stops at the British Bash, the Fest of Ale, the Louisville Corporate Games, Arts on the Green and Wings for Kids Radio Controlled Airshow.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.