LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a Louisville man accused of murdering his mother said he will be released this weekend after an emergency attempt to keep him in custody was denied.
Gavin Perkins is accused of shooting and killing his mother, Ruth Perkins, 69, in 2018.
He was initially charged with murder, but the charge was dismissed in 2021 after he was found mentally incompetent to stand trial.
Perkins is scheduled to be released from a hospital this weekend, but his family believes he's dangerous and is fighting to keep him in custody.
Thursday, Commonwealth's Attorney Gerina Whethers filed an emergency petition for a 360-day involuntary hospitalization for Perkins.
In a statement on Friday, Whethers said "In the 3 weeks I have been on the job, I have spent countless hours listening and seeking out options to keep the Perkins family and this community safe by keeping Mr. Perkins committed."
Whethers said the 360-day hold is the "highest amount possible" her office could seek under Kentucky law. But in a statement Friday, the Perkins family said that petition had been denied by the doctors at Central State Hospital, allowing him to be released this weekend.
"This will allow Gavin to be released this weekend," the family's statement said. "We are very fearful for ourselves and for the general public."
The family said Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office has offered to take on the case and "try different options," but the Commonwealth's Attorney or Governor's Office has to invite him to do so.
"We plead this request is made so that we may have a chance for our family or others to avoid any further devastation," the statement concluded.
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg addressed concerns Friday about the Perkins' potential release, and said the city is "aware of the situation" and is committed to making sure that "the community will be safe from this individual."
This story may be updated.
