SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A familiar radio Christmas donation drive in southern Indiana is making its grand return after a two-year hiatus.
"We Care" is back at I 105.3 "WMPI" in Scottsburg after a pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since the donation drive began in 1990, nearly $2 million has been raised. All of the money and supplies donated will provide warm winter clothes for school kids in the area.
So far, more than 32,000 children have benefited from the drive.
"Thinking of kids having to stand outside in the cold, waiting for the bus or anything like that, it's horrible," said Daniel Clark, production director at I 105.3. "So you want to do as much as you can for the community."
Those wishing to donate can stop by the radio station at 22 East McClain Avenue in Scottsburg Square. The live auction will be held Dec. 3.
For more information, click here.
