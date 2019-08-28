LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Austin, Indiana teenager has been arrested after authorities say he threatened a war against police on a video posted to his Facebook page.
According to court documents, someone contacted the Scott County Sheriff's Office on Aug. 13, to warn them about a Facebook video that had been posted by 18-year-old Mark Puckett.
In that video, Puckett allegedly expressed his anger over the arrest of his "cuz" and threatened war with police.
According to court documents, Puckett's comments in the video included, "Free my cuz," "Probably gonna be a dead cop," "Not a threat, a promise," "You want war? We give them war," "[EXPLETIVE] da police," "Not scared of a [EXPLETIVE] with a badge," and "We gonna blast back."
The deputy investigating the case said he found images on Puckett's Facebook page showing him using "gang-related hand gestures," as well as the hashtag "#CLOUTGANG."
Both officers involved in the arrest of Puckett's cousin were notified.
Puckett was ultimately spotted in Hart County, Kentucky and was arrested days later. He was extradited to Scott County, Indiana, last week.
He's currently charged with Intimation of a Public Official.
