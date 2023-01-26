LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)-- Life moves fast, little stays the same, but a Louisville area hardware sort of has.
"It's not a big box store, that you have to run down 15 aisles to find things," customer, Mark Vogedes said.
"Rhinestone Cowboy" plays over the speaker, there's still a phone on the wall, the popcorn's free, and just like when he was a teen, Brad Carson is helping customers at
J-town Hardware & Rental in Jeffersontown.
"I quit my corporate job, and bought this store, and then, I told my wife," Brad explained. "We went over to El Nopal, and drank it out."
"He's not as funny as he thinks he is," added his wife, Jennifer Carson.
Since his early days at the store, Carson has always enjoyed coming up with something to put on the sign out front.
"When my boss was out of town, I changed it to (say) Elvis buys his Porter Paint here," Brad remembered. "All week long people were calling and saying I want the same paint as Elvis buys."
You could say he enjoys poking the bear.
"Little bit, little bit," he admitted.
JEFFERSONTOWN HARDWARE - FUNNY SIGNS - 1-26-2023 (5).jpeg
The funny sayings on the Jeffersontown Hardware sign in Jeffersontown, Kentucky puts smiles on people in town. (WDRB Image) Jan. 26, 2023
JEFFERSONTOWN HARDWARE - FUNNY SIGNS - 1-26-2023 (13).jpeg
The funny sayings on the Jeffersontown Hardware sign in Jeffersontown, Kentucky puts smiles on people in town. (WDRB Image) Jan. 26, 2023
JEFFERSONTOWN HARDWARE - FUNNY SIGNS - 1-26-2023 (1).jpeg
The funny sayings on the Jeffersontown Hardware sign in Jeffersontown, Kentucky puts smiles on people in town. (WDRB Image) Jan. 26, 2023
JEFFERSONTOWN HARDWARE - FUNNY SIGNS - 1-26-2023 (4).jpeg
The funny sayings on the Jeffersontown Hardware sign in Jeffersontown, Kentucky puts smiles on people in town. (WDRB Image) Jan. 26, 2023
JEFFERSONTOWN HARDWARE - FUNNY SIGNS - 1-26-2023 (6).jpeg
The funny sayings on the Jeffersontown Hardware sign in Jeffersontown, Kentucky puts smiles on people in town. (WDRB Image) Jan. 26, 2023
JEFFERSONTOWN HARDWARE - FUNNY SIGNS - 1-26-2023 (10).jpeg
The funny sayings on the Jeffersontown Hardware sign in Jeffersontown, Kentucky puts smiles on people in town. (WDRB Image) Jan. 26, 2023
JEFFERSONTOWN HARDWARE - FUNNY SIGNS - 1-26-2023 (9).jpeg
The funny sayings on the Jeffersontown Hardware sign in Jeffersontown, Kentucky puts smiles on people in town. (WDRB Image) Jan. 26, 2023
JEFFERSONTOWN HARDWARE - BRAD CARSON - 1-26-2023 (14).jpeg
Owner Brad Carson is the man behind the funny sayings on the Jeffersontown Hardware sign in Jeffersontown, Kentucky. (WDRB Image) Jan. 26, 2023
JEFFERSONTOWN HARDWARE - FUNNY SIGNS - 1-26-2023 (7).jpeg
The funny sayings on the Jeffersontown Hardware sign in Jeffersontown, Kentucky puts smiles on people in town. (WDRB Image) Jan. 26, 2023
JEFFERSONTOWN HARDWARE - FUNNY SIGNS - 1-26-2023 (3).jpeg
The funny sayings on the Jeffersontown Hardware sign in Jeffersontown, Kentucky puts smiles on people in town. (WDRB Image) Jan. 26, 2023
JEFFERSONTOWN HARDWARE - FUNNY SIGNS - 1-26-2023 (11).jpeg
The funny sayings on the Jeffersontown Hardware sign in Jeffersontown, Kentucky puts smiles on people in town. (WDRB Image) Jan. 26, 2023
JEFFERSONTOWN HARDWARE - FUNNY SIGNS - 1-26-2023 (2).jpeg
The funny sayings on the Jeffersontown Hardware sign in Jeffersontown, Kentucky puts smiles on people in town. (WDRB Image) Jan. 26, 2023
JEFFERSONTOWN HARDWARE - FUNNY SIGNS - 1-26-2023 (8).jpeg
The funny sayings on the Jeffersontown Hardware sign in Jeffersontown, Kentucky puts smiles on people in town. (WDRB Image) Jan. 26, 2023
JEFFERSONTOWN HARDWARE - FUNNY SIGNS - 1-26-2023 (12).jpeg
The funny sayings on the Jeffersontown Hardware sign in Jeffersontown, Kentucky puts smiles on people in town. (WDRB Image) Jan. 26, 2023
When the sign went digital, the hardware store owner with a unique sense of humor got on his computer, and took it to a new level.
"There's probably 200 different sayings on there right now," Brad said.
Here are some of the sayings:
"Lock him out. We rekey locks."
"We sell fresh chicken poop."
"Our carpet cleaners remove blood."
"One of the signs said there's plenty of nuts inside," recalled Vogedes. "Meaning screws, bolts, and nuts. A lot of people take it the opposite way. I haven't seen anything that's too risque."
A lot of people think Carson is nailing it, and then there are some who have considered calling the hardware store owner a "tool."
"We've got one little lady that calls periodically."
The subject of one of the sign's sayings was a former J-town Mayor.
"I just said that he loves us too, that's all I said, but, he didn't like it."
The former mayor's last name is on a different area hardware store.
"We couldn't sell anything to the city for a little," Brad Carson said. "I did the crime, so I did the time. (laughs)"
Carson's wife does have to sometimes step in.
"I do have veto power," Jennifer said.
The couple will tell you though, the smiles from customers and passers-by are all it's ever been about.
"Nowadays, we all need a good laugh, there's not a whole lot of things to laugh about," Brad said.
He sort of hit the nail on the head there, didn't he?
If you want to see the signs for yourself,
J-town Hardware and Rental is located at 10513 Watterson Trail in Jeffersontown, Kentucky. More WDRB Positive stories from Chris Sutter: Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.