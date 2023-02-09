RADCLIFF, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly a week after losing just about everything she and her two sons owned in an electric fire, a Hardin County woman is picking up the pieces with some help from the community.
Thursday, crews were cleaning up what's left of Savannah Mitchell's home. A painful sight for the homeowner, she's also feeling overwhelmed by the kindness, support and generosity pouring in from across Kentuckiana.
"We lost everything," said Mitchell. "They're taking everything to the dump."
Still heartbroken over the fire that destroyed her family's home and car on Sunday, Feb. 5, watching as crews removed the charred debris on Thursday didn't make Mitchell feel any better.
"I broke down a few times already," she said. "It has me (at a) loss for words."
The fire happened at the Paradise Park Mobile Home Community in Radcliff. Since then, Mitchell has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support for her and her children.
"Some people offer money, some people offer a word of advice or emotional support," she said.
People have also dropped off clothing, books and food at Meadow View Elementary School for Mitchell and her two sons.
"They have really wrapped their arms around Savannah and her family and have really lifted her up," said John Wright.
Wright is the director of public relations for Hardin County Schools, where Mitchell's sons are enrolled.
"When a student of ours ... students face enough obstacles," he said.
Wright said the community and the donations they've made are helping to eliminate the obstacles created for the family by the fire.
"(It's) wonderful to see, but I knew it was gonna happen because that's just the way we respond," he said. "That's just the way this community responds. We take care of our own."
Mitchell said the support has been helpful.
"I'm just very grateful," she said.
Though she still doesn't have a place to live, she's feeling more optimistic after all of the unexpected generosity from strangers.
Donations are still being collected at Meadow View Elementary school. There's also a GoFundMe page set up for the family. To donate, click here.
