LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As protests demanding racial justice and police reform in Louisville continue, a group of residents gathered Saturday at the Indian Trail Shopping Center to show support for law enforcement.
Some attendees had pro-police flags on their cars, while others had prepared gift baskets to give to law enforcement officers.
Event organizer Philip Cease, a retired Marine, said the gathering was a peaceful way to let Louisville Metro Police officers know that community members have their backs.
"I wanted them to know that there are people out here that care about them," Cease said. "That we know that they have families, that they're human beings, that they matter and that they count, and we want to say thank you for protecting us and our families."
