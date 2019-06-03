BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Monday marks eight years since the disappearance of Indiana University student Lauren Spierer.
On Monday, Spierer's mother, Charlene, posted the following message on a Facebook page set up by the family that's dedicated to collecting information connected to Spierer's disappearance.
Spierer disappeared on June 3, 2011, after an evening out with friends.
Her parents filed a lawsuit against two men who were with Lauren the night she disappeared. The case was thrown out when a federal judge ruled her parents did not show evidence that the two men were connected with Spierer's disappearance.
Since Spierer went missing, authorities have investigated thousands of leads.
Police are still actively looking for Spierer. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Bloomington Police at 812-339-4477 or via email at policetips@bloomington.in.gov.
