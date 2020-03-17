LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The coronavirus outbreak is impacting funerals and weddings across the country.
The White House is now advising people to avoid groups of 10 or more, which means weddings and funerals are being canceled or postponed.
"We've been together for several years. He proposed in December of 2018," Said Katie Thompson, bride to be.
That includes Katie Thompson and Josh Ruggles, who were high school sweethearts and have been looking forward to their big day for years. Their wedding was scheduled for April 25.
No one has cold feet, but they do have COVID-19 concerns. And now with recommendations from the White House and Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, the bride-to-be had to make some tough decisions.
"I've cried a lot of tears over it, but I am a really rational person, and I like to plan out every detail of my life," Thompson said. "So just taking this as a lesson to me needing to go with the flow."
Unfortunately, she is not the only person being asked to "go with the flow."
Mike Ratterman, co-owner of Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home on Bardstown Road in Buechel, said the recommendations from the CDC and White House changed visitations and funerals for a lot of grieving families.
"We have had to start altering our visitation times, the size of the visitation, just to limit everybody's exposure," he said.
Ratterman said people have been cooperative.
"We're making recommendations to families, and what we are finding is that most people are agreeing to do private visitations for just immediate family only and sometimes some extended family members," he said. "And we are kind of letting families have or say who's coming to that."
And Thompson has a new date and a new attitude about the delay.
"I think I have accepted it now, but when April 25 rolls around, I'll still be kind of sad," she said.
