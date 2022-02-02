CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- As a strong winter storm approaches Kentuckiana, transportation crews are stuck waiting to treat the roads.
The heavy rain falling Wednesday prevents crews from pre-treating the roads with brine, a combination of salt and water that helps prevent snow and ice from sticking to the roads.
"With the amount of rain that's coming, that would wash right off the road," said Natalie Garrett, a spokeswoman for the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT). "It wouldn't do any good. So, we're on the reactive with this one."
INDOT crews are preparing by getting salt to all of its locations. That salt will go down on roads as soon as the rain transitions to a wintry mix.
Transportation officials said that salt will still help break up ice and snow.
"With the ice, you can't plow ice off of a roadway, but we can treat it with salt," Garrett said. "Hopefully, it will get it down to a slush, which would be removable by a plow."
It's an all-hands-on-deck situation for INDOT. About 150 trucks will be on roadways at some point Wednesday evening. Around 50 of those trucks will be in Indiana's southernmost counties around Louisville.
Even with the all-call for road crews, INDOT said conditions will still be treacherous.
"Make those trips today, if at all possible," Garrett said. "Get what you need today, just to avoid unnecessary trips later."
