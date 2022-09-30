LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are overnight ramp closures planned on Interstate 264 next week, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).
The off-ramp on the Watterson Expressway for Exit 5A to KY 1934 North, Cane Run Road, will be closed intermittently from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on the evening of Oct. 3 to the morning of Oct. 7, according to KYTC.
The duration of the closures are expected to be around an hour. KYTC says the ramp will be open to motorists once construction vehicles are clear of traffic. The closure is due to milling and resurfacing of the ramp.
The scheduled work could change due to weather or other unexpected delays.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.