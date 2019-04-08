LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Amid troubling statistics, Jefferson County Public Schools and city officials are teaming up with the Louisville Urban League and other agencies in an effort to show young people how to make their communities safer.
Statistics from Students Against Violence Everywhere (SAVE), a national organization based out of Newtown, Connecticut, show that 60 percent of American children are exposed to violence, crime or abuse in their homes, schools or communities.
At the California Community Center, the group, "The Young Prodigies" is spreading "California Love." Through music and dance, they kicked off National Youth Violence Prevention week.
"I'm proud of the way we come together and work on peace-building," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said. "We can say we're not satisfied for where we are at, but when we look at the results, we are seeing a good trend."
Fischer said more than 200 gunshot victims have been helped through the city's violence interruption programs and more than 500 young people have enrolled in Reimage, a separate program that helps break the cycle of crime and violence.
JCPS is participating in special anti-violence activities this week. At Cochrane Elementary School, fourth-grader Christian Martinez helped plan a week of kindness.
"If you get caught doing something kind, you have your name put in a box," he said.
At the end of the week, there will be prizes. But the real win for students is to help stop violence and bullying seen in schools.
"One of the activities was sit next to someone new at lunch or in class," Martinez said. "We are tying to let everyone talk to new people and make new friends."
JCPS is teaching lessons centered around conflict resolution and holding awareness walks to encourage students to resolve issues without violence.
"It's not really anything special," Martinez said. "We're always spreading kindness around the school, and I think everyone feels welcome here."
Fischer said the violence prevention efforts are a long-term commitment by the city.
"Later this week, we'll be launching our trauma resilient cities initiative," he said. "We received a $5 million grant, five-year federal grant, to build a trauma-informed system of care and services to children and families exposed to violence. That is a really big deal."
This is the second year that Louisville has taken part in the national effort.
