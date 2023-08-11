LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A heads up for drivers who use Interstate 65 in Bullitt County.
Friday evening, lane closures start on I-65 North and South in Bullitt County for the weekend.
Starting at 7 p.m., the right two lanes will close between Shepherdsville and Brooks.
The lanes are expected to reopen at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the closures will allow crews to repair some concrete slabs.
In addition to the lane closures, there's also ongoing construction farther south, so drivers are encouraged to plan ahead.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.