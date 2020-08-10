LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With Monday's two early morning homicides, Louisville reached 93 for the year, surpassing the total for all of 2019.
If the trend continues, 2020 could be worse than the record 117 murders in 2016.
"We have seen in the last two months, in particular, a very alarming increase in both shootings and homicides taking place in the community," Mayor Greg Fischer said.
Between Friday afternoon and early Monday morning, five people were killed. Non-fatal shootings are also up. On Saturday, police responded to three shootings in less than one hour: one at 2:45 p.m. in the 5100 block of Poplar Level Road, another at 3:15 p.m. in the 900 block of Minerva Avenue and one at 3:30 p.m. in the 800 block of South Hancock Street. Those not killed are often taken to University of Louisville Hospital.
"Just tremendous numbers, staggering numbers, heartbreaking numbers when you look at it," said Dr. Keith Miller, a trauma surgeon Dr. Keith Miller who has seen his fair share of shooting victims make their way into his operating room.
From Aug. 1-9 in 2019, U of L Hospital treated 17 patients for injuries due to gunshots. Fourteen of these patients were injured due to violence. During that same time period in 2020, 27 patients were treated for injuries due to gunshots. Twenty-six of these were injured due to violence.
"Double the amount of injuries over this period of time as compared to years prior which is alarming," Miller said.
The victims, he said, are younger than years past, and one gun shot wound means there's a higher chance Miller will see them again.
"That is one of the most disheartening things about this problem is it impacts really young people with a lot of life years ahead of them," he said.
Miller calls it a public health crisis, not much different than the COIVD-19 pandemic the world is experiencing.
"In all the ways that we have tried tackle the COVID pandemic are the same procedures and approaches we need to apply to gun violence," he said.
But doing that, Miller said, will take a response similar to that of COVID-19.
"Solutions to this are going to come not from a single entity but multiple entities collaborating together in order to address the situation," he said.
Regarding the weekend's violence, a spokesperson with Louisville Metro Police released this statement:
"Violence continues to be a challenge for our community. With today’s two early morning homicides, we have reached 93 for the year, surpassing our total for all of last year. LMPD continues to work internally and with partners on our violence prevention strategies, but as we have said many times, we cannot arrest our way out of this and it will take more than law enforcement to address it. There is, certainly, a lack of trust between police and some of those they serve right now, which results in less information sharing from victims and witnesses. But we absolutely need that help to address this spike in violence, and we must find a way to work together."
