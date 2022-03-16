LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Reparations and white supremacy were under discussion Wednesday at a forum in west Louisville's California neighborhood.
As part of the Simmons College of Kentucky's weekly West Louisville Forum, this week's speaker was author and professor Joel Goza, a professor of ethics and the director of strategic partnerships at Simmons.
Goza is part of a three-part speaker series reassessing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s book, "Where Do We Go From Here?” which addresses the state of race relations in America. Goza is white but has strong opinions in favor of reparations.
"The reason that it is important for white people to begin the work of trying to realize reparations is that we all are sharing this nation together," he said. "And the future that we are crafting, we are crafting together."
Goza was the keynote speaker for the event and admitted he was not always in support of reparations but explained what changed his mind.
"The question is not whether or not our nation is ever going to pay for its racial sins or if we're forming our future," he said. "The question is only how, and I've become convinced that it is only through reparations that we can provide the type of nation that our children deserve."
"Part of the role of Simmons, as a historically black college, is to engage people with important information about the history of race," said Dr. Kevin Cosby, president of Simmons. "Because only when we know the history of race can we build bridges to remedy the great racial divide."
And Cosby said Blacks aren't the only people who should care about reparations and creating an anti-racist America.
"Historically, Clack progress has always been the result of continuous whites," he said. "So where would we be without Harriet Beecher Stowe writing Uncle Tom's Cabin? When Lincoln met Harriet Beecher Stowe, Lincoln said to her, 'Now, you are the woman who started the Civil War.' So where would we be without Harriet Beecher Stowe or John Brown? Or during the Selma to Montgomery march, there was a Detroit, suburban housewife, Viola Liuzzo, who was killed trying to help Black people register to vote. So Black people have always had white allies, and Joel Goza is one of those allies who is helping to advance the issue of racial justice."
The three-part series continues March 27. The topic is "Raising Antiracist Kids: A Conversation for All of Us" with Dr. Jennifer Harvey.
