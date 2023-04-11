SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A church in Shelby County is celebrating its own upcoming resurrection after being destroyed in a fire more than a year ago.
The congregation at Grace Assembly of God has been without a church for more than a year. Now, in the spot where their church once stood, a new place of worship will be built.
"This is an exciting day, not only for myself, but also the church," Pastor Darrell Biram said.
Joy and celebration filled the site on Tuesday as leaders broke ground on the new church. But it was a far cry from the devastation felt in March 2022, when Biram watched the church burn to the ground.
"It was fully engulfed in flames, so, needless to say I was speechless," he said.
Though the fire, which started from a furnace, completely destroyed the Grace Assembly of God, Tuesday's groundbreaking marked the start of a new beginning.
"We're very close to starting construction," said Frank Jones, church treasurer. "It's been a long, long process dealing with the insurance company and trying to get things settled there, but we're almost home."
In the meantime, the church's congregation continues to use a local movie theater as their space to worship.
"The congregation has held together," Jones said.
Strong in their faith, and looking forward to a new chapter.
"You have your good days and bad days and such, but they are really strong people," said Biram. "It's just a great blessing."
Church leadership are hopeful the project will be complete by the end of this year or early next year.
