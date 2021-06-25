LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Wesley House held a ceremony Friday to relaunch its child development program.
City leaders gathered to mark the occasion at the building on Preston Highway.
The program is called WesKids Child Development. It offers affordable child care services for kids from birth to 5 years old. It helps them get ready to go to school in a fun and safe environment.
"We not only work with children every day, but our family services staff work with families to help them set and meet goals, maintain health and dental services and help connect families to resources such as health insurance for the entire family," Head Start Director Stephanie Goebel said.
Wesley House partners with Greater Louisville Head Start to provide the service.
