WEST BUECHEL, Ky. (WDRB) -- Instead of fireworks and bickering like there has been in past meetings, West Buechel’s first city council meeting didn’t have any of that Tuesday night.
The council hopes a new leaf is being turned.
“I think our new mayor is going to do a wonderful job,” Councilwoman Rhonda Sanders said.
It's a new year with new city council members and a new mayor in West Buechel.
“We're wanting to work together on this new council, and everybody wants to move West Buechel forward," Mayor Brenda Moore said. "And they've got positive ideas and wanting to do things right."
And they're recovering from a turbulent past year. Arguments erupted in past meetings when former councilman Loy Crawford was accused of making a lewd gesture. Crawford was at Tuesday’s meeting, but this time, it was as a resident.
West Buechel is also under investigation for complaints of corruption, fraud and missing taxpayer money.
“We're trying to do everything legally," Councilman John Campbell said. "And this was a start tonight. We've never done it like this before."
Moore said the investigation won’t change the way she plans to run the city.
“Not for me," she said. "Everybody makes mistakes. We own them, we fix them, we move on."
The first order of business for the new council dealt with personnel. After voting, current city attorney Tim Denison and current police chief Todd Walls kept their jobs. However, Kim Richards was ousted as clerk/treasurer. Deborah Batliner will take that position.
“We're going to shine, I think," Campbell said. "We've got a group of council that wants the city to come ahead and make ourselves look good."
Campbell would also like to have a completed audit and budget in the next six months.
