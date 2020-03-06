WEST BUECHEL, Ky. (WDRB) -- West Buechel Mayor Brenda Moore is defending the city's code enforcement efforts after they've come under fire recently.
A number of people over the past week have told WDRB News that it seems like the city is using a new code enforcement ordinance to make money off minor infractions. Some disabled drivers said they've been ticketed for parking on the lines in private parking lots like those at West Buechel's Target and Walmart stores.
"Quite frankly, most everyone that I've talked to has been quite happy with the changes in the past year," Moore said Friday in an interview with WDRB News.
Others said they received $250 fines for expired handicapped placards — some by just a couple days. During a code enforcement board hearing Tuesday, some of the disabled violators said they renewed their placards the same day they were cited but still faced the fines.
"If they're in compliance with the law, I don't think they would have gotten a ticket," Moore responded.
Kathy Cassady, a caretaker for a paralyzed man who lives in West Buechel, said the enforcement goes beyond parking. She said the man she cares for received a fine for not having his trash can back from the curb the morning after trash day. He has also received two tickets in recent weeks for having the trash can placed in the wrong spot along the curb after having placed it there without issue for six years, she said.
Nearby, another neighbor said she was also issued a citation for failing to bring her trash can back from the curb in a timely manner. She was ticketed the same day garbage was collected, she said.
"I think it's sad that you don't have anything better to do than that," Cassady said.
Moore, however, said the code enforcement is making the city safer, cleaner and more accessible for disabled people. She also defended the fines — which some have argued are too hefty — and said they're allowed by state law.
"Does the city need the revenue that it's bringing in from the fines?" WDRB asked Moore.
"Well, of course, they need the revenue," she replied. "But the most important thing is making a safe area so that the handicapped people have accessibility."
Although state law allows cities like West Buechel to collect fines for code violations, WDRB News has learned that state law also allows cities to warn violators before issuing citations and fines.
According to KRS, “When authorized by ordinance, a code enforcement officer may, in lieu of immediately issuing a citation, give notice that a violation shall be remedied within a specified period of time. If the person to whom the notice is given fails or refuses to remedy the violation within the time specified, the code enforcement officer is authorized to issue a citation.”
West Buechel, however, didn't adopt that provision in its code enforcement ordinance.
When asked why, Moore originally dodged the question. She said she has little control over the city policy. Although she signed the ordinance into effect, her executive role limits her from crafting the policy, she said.
"The attorneys are the ones that does the ordinances, not me," Moore said.
City attorney Mark Hall said there is a chance the city council will revisit and maybe change the ordinance if it hears enough complaints. He referred to the issues and complaints as a "speed bump."
"Yeah, this is a speed bump, but you know, there's always somebody out there — you can't please everybody," the mayor said. "There's always somebody out there that gets their feelings hurt or feels like that they're not being treated fairly, but we do no favoritism."
