SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Creating a whole new meaning for division, West Clark Community Schools now has two interim school boards.
The school district wants a divorce. On one side is Silver Creek Schools. The other side is Henryville and Borden, and it's up to voters to decide the split.
"We're doing those contracts now in anticipation that if it is a favorable vote," said Doug Coffman, a West Clark board member. "The transition will be very smooth."
Right now, the Silver Creek Interim Board and Henryville-Borden Interim Board are joining West Clark board members until the future of the district of more than 5,000 students and staff becomes more clear come May.
"It's really a burden on them, because you stop and think where we're at at this point in time: We have to do two budgets. We have to do two of everything in anticipation that we're going to split," Coffman said.
It's been a long road that began about two years ago when board members wanted to expand Silver Creek schools.
"Some students aren't sitting in desks," he said.
Coffman said a multimillion-dollar project was turned down because those who weren't benefiting didn't want to foot the bill.
"The big change basically is letting each community do what they want to do without having to burden the other communities for those decisions," he said.
WDRB News spoke to parents in November following the state board's approval, which was a 10-1 vote.
"It's monumental," Silver Creek parent Scott Groan said. "Each community now gets to change its course of action for its children for the next decades to come."
The decision, though, ultimately comes down to voters in the primary.
If the split goes through, West Clark will no longer exist come June 30. The Silver Creek and Henryville-Borden school boards will take over. In the meantime, many faculty members still have job and benefit concerns. The West Clark Board signed a resolution in December, saying they won't see any immediate changes.
"We're asking the interim boards to sign that same resolution so it can bring some comfort," Coffman said.
West Clark is the only board right now that can make decisions. If the vote goes through, there would be two superintendents. And the districts would share other resources like busing and IT services.
If voters go against it, the two interim boards will just dissolve.
