LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A board that will oversee future tax revenue in west Louisville is undergoing more changes and is working to expand.
The West End Opportunity Partnership board members met on Saturday, discussing plans to get representatives from the nine West End neighborhoods to improve communication.
The West End Opportunity Partnership was formed after Kentucky lawmakers approved a taxing district for the Shawnee, Chickasaw, Algonquin, Park Duvalle, Portland, Parkland, Russell, California and Park Hill neighborhoods earlier this year. The partnership will oversee spending revenues generated by tax increment financing, or TIF, an economic development tool that sets aside a portion of new tax dollars to be re-invested in those areas over 20 years.
The board has already undergone changes with some members leaving. There were concerns about a lack of transparency and about how the group was operating.
The application process is underway to find more members.
West End Opportunity Partnership was created by state lawmakers earlier this year to help drive economic development and other projects in West Louisville.
