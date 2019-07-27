LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The West Louisville Appreciation Festival celebrated its 39th year Saturday at Shawnee Park.
Thousands of people were on hand to enjoy great food and a variety of local live music.
The main goal of the festival is to bring people from all walks of life into Louisville's west end and show off all of the uplifting things that are happening in the community.
"Sometimes you have the problems as far as crime as so forth, but we want to celebrate and show people that there are some very positive things that are happening in West Louisville," festival organizer Yvonne Bach said.
Twenty-five families also celebrated their family reunions at the 2019 festival.
