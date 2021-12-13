LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church in west Louisville gathered Monday morning to send supplies to tornado victims in western Kentucky.
The state was hit by four powerful tornadoes during the early morning hours of Dec. 11, causing death and widespread destruction. King Solomon members came together to pray for the victims and load a truck with supplies, including toilet paper, refrigerators and other supplies.
The church also took up a collection Sunday to help the families impacted by the tornadoes.
"We are in definite need of prayer and your financial help," said Rev. Dr. Charles Elliott Jr., pastor of King Solomon. "They got a lot of water and clothes, but during this time of Christmas, we want to help them financially."
Louisville Mayor Greg Fisher said there will be lots of opportunities to help in the coming months. He also said the last thing emergency responders need right now is people driving around trying to look at the damage.
"The devastation is so big right now," he said. "It hit so many different areas. They are still trying to organize the priority of what they need. Money will help any need that they have."
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that the people who died range in age from 5 months to 86 years old, and six victims are younger than 18. As of Monday morning, officials believed about 105 Kentucky residents remained unaccounted for.
If you'd like to donate and help, click here to see a list of opportunities.
