LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A west Louisville training center for certified nursing assistants received a big donation on Monday.
SOS donated more than $10,000 worth of equipment like stethoscopes, hospital bed linens, person care items and patient gowns to the Healthcare Essentials Training Institute.
SOS, a Louisville-based non-profit, is known for sending medical supplies overseas.
This new facility will be the first and only certified nursing assistance education center in west Louisville.
"We're opening this school to all ages -- youth -- anyone trying to change their career," said Lisa Walton, co-owner of the Healthcare Essentials Training Institute. With the COVID pandemic, a lot of people are out of work, and this will provide job opportunities for our community."
The training center hopes to hold its first semester sometime this summer.
