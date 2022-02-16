LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- West Louisville community leaders are calling for a new off-ramp along Interstate 264.
They said an on and off ramp at Broadway and 34th Street would bring a lot of economic development to the area.
Those leaders said the project would bring in restaurants, a hotel and gas stations. They also claim it would create jobs and business ownership opportunities.
"We have millions of dollars in transport right through here right now," said Grandmaster Khalid Raheem, owner of The Arabian Federation Martial Arts Academy. "Millions of dollars going by going to other municipalities. The west end of Louisville needs that business. It needs that drive."
Retired Louisville Metro Police officer Ray Barker came up with the idea.
Officials said the project would need to be approved by the city and funded by the state before any construction work could start.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.