LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A west Louisville family is grieving after their beloved dog was found dead in a their backyard, and neighbors say it was no accident.
Early Wednesday morning, Marcus Stigall returned Shawnee neighborhood home and found his Great Pyrenees-Golden Retriever mix "King" at the bottom of an outside back staircase along South 31st Street.
“When I saw him and called his name, he didn’t move, I knew something was wrong," Stigall said. "I went down there, and I just started crying, because he wasn’t moving. He wasn’t breathing."
Neighbors say around 1 a.m., Wednesday they heard dogs fighting and yelping along South 31st Street. Stigall had spent the night at his mom’s house, and King was in the backyard when it sounded like he was being attacked.
“Oh, God, it was excruciating," said Lillian Robinson, who heard the fighting next door. "It was excruciating to hear this little dog ‘Argh, argh, argh’ and couldn’t defend itself."
Stigall’s yard is gated and fenced. It’s believed three dogs jumped the fence and found King. The dogs have been seen in the area before.
The man who neighbors say owns the dogs came over looking for them later that morning.
“I said ‘Are they back there?’" Robinson recalled. "He said, ‘Yeah!’ And he [said] ‘Come on, come on,’ and he got his dogs."
King was adopted by Stigall three years ago and loved his children and anyone he met. Now, the joy King brought is replaced with heartbreaking sadness.
“I can’t explain to you how it feels emotionally for your grandbaby to tell you ‘I miss my dog,” said Stigall’s mother, Michele. “It is heartbreaking.”
Now, those in the area are worried the dogs may come back and fear for their safety.
“It would be no problem for them to snatch a child off a bicycle, snatch an elderly person walking up the steps," Michelle Stigall said. "No one would be able to get away from them quick enough."
The Stigalls say losing King was like losing a member of their family. They are waiting on King’s ashes to be returned and will plant a rose bush in his memory in the backyard.
Louisville Metro Animal Services said it is “actively investigating” the death.
