LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Both Kroger stores in the West End closed Tuesday night, as the city awaits a decision in the Breonna Taylor investigation.
Kroger spokeswoman Erin Grant said the grocery chain closed the stores out of "an abundance of caution" for customers and employees.
A sign outside the Kroger at 28th Street and Broadway read, "closing at 5 p.m." Concrete barriers prevented people from getting into the parking lot.
A worker who was reporting to work at 9 p.m. told WDRB she was not told about the store closing early.
Both stores plan to reopen at 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to Grant.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.