LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the United States surpasses 10 million cases of COVID-19, a west Louisville medical center has a new test that could be a game-changer.
The Hope Wellness Center, inside the Lyles Mall on West Broadway, is now one of the few places in the state where you can be tested for the coronavirus and wait for the results.
Shannon Houston, who was tested there Monday, said she knows several people who have recently been exposed to someone with the coronavirus.
"I don't have any symptoms, but to be around that many people is a little scary," Houston said. "Because I've been around those people, I needed to get rid of some stress."
So she went to the Hope Wellness Center on Monday to take a rapid coronavirus test.
"I wanted to feel some relief, so that's why I am here," Houston said. "If they are going to stick the thing in there, you might as well get your results immediately."
Dana Smith, a family nurse practitioner and the primary health care provider at the Hope Wellness Center, said the rapid test could be a game-changer and help stop the spread of the virus.
"This test is by BD Veritor System, and it's a rapid detection of SARS-CoV-2. And it is a viral antigen test," Smith said. "We will know at that time if the patient is positive. We have a lot of patients in the community that are asymptomatic, and then these patients are going around grandmother or people at more high risk of contracting the COVID virus infection. Those are the patients that have high risk for mortality."
The rapid test still has to be administered by a health care professional and still involves a deep nasal swab, but the wait time is significantly shorter than other coronavirus tests.
As the United States continues to see an increase in the number of positive coronavirus cases, Smith believes the rapid test will save lives.
"If the patient I test is positive, that person will quarantine to try to decrease the spread of the virus that they're carrying," she said.
Houston had her results 15 minutes after her nose was swabbed.
"That's why I wanted the rapid test," she said. "I have peace of mind just being here to get the test."
Smith said the accuracy of the rapid test is about 88-97%.
Right now, the Hope Wellness Center is taking appointments. On Wednesday, there will be drive-thru and walk up testing from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The testing will be done in the parking lot of the Lyles Mall.
