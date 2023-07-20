LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- West Louisville neighbors have access to new medical treatment.
That's because there's a new doctor at the U of L Health Urgent Care Plus in the Parkland neighborhood. There's a lot of excitement because he was born and raised in west Louisville.
For the first time in a long time, there's a doctor in the house at the Virginia Avenue Urgent Care Plus.
"I'm here full-time ... four days a week," Dr. Jamaal Richie, MD said.
And don't expect Dr. Richie to be here today and gone tomorrow.
"I interviewed and explored many different opportunities but my heart and my spirit always drew me back home," Dr. Richie said.
And for most of his life, home has been just a few blocks away.
"I grew up right off of Date Street ... spent the first two decades of my life over there, went to Brandeis Elementary," he said.
There's no spoonful of sugar to help the medicine go down. But Dr. Richie's patients appreciate his bedside manner.
"I just seen him...starting last week," Crystal Davis said.
Davis also appreciates having her primary care physician close to home since she's about five minutes away.
And she likes knowing he's here to stay.
"I'm older," Davis said. "I'm 62. I said, 'This is a time where, you know, you need to be stable with a doctor.'"
"And I take care of as a family medicine physician, what we call from the cradle to the grave," Dr. Richie said. "So, I've delivered babies and I take care of patients as young as one day old all the way up to 94 years plus old."
"He said that he'll be here and is not going anywhere," Davis said. "I said, 'Well I'll be here with you.'"
Meanwhile, the sign out front makes it pretty clear how the community feels about Dr. Richie moving his practice to the Parkland Neighborhood but he shares why it's a win for him as well.
"I dreamed of having the opportunity to hopefully be the Black doctor that I never got to see when I was a child or that my mother and my father and my brothers never get to see," he said.
Despite his popularity, Dr. Richie has room for new patients.
