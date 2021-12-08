LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With another major grocery store announcing a new opening in east Louisville, those in west Louisville are wondering when they too will have more access to healthy and affordable food.
Delores Stokes and Billy Green are two of those who said those in west Louisville deserve more options for grocery stores.
"Where are your malls? East end. Where are most of your shopping centers? East end. Think about it," Green said. "If people don't have transportation, how do they get over there?"
"Our senior citizens, they don't have anyone to take them there," Stokes added. "They would have to go in a cab or on a bus or something."
Out of more than 20 Kroger locations in Jefferson County, only two are located near west Louisville.
For those looking to shop at a Walmart, the drive is even farther.
After the major retailer backed out of a plan to build in west Louisville in 2016, people have been left to drive across the river or to Pleasure Ridge Park to find the nearest supercenter.
Meanwhile, eastern Jefferson County residents have no shortage of healthy and affordable food options. Just this week, Publix announced a second store will be built on the east end. The first, which has yet to open, is planned for Old Henry Road near the Gene Snyder Freeway. The second will be on the corner of Ballardsville Road and Brownsboro Road.
WDRB News reached out to Publix in regards to the decision to build again in the east end, and received the following statement from a spokesperson:
"There are several factors that go into determining site location including availability of land, population density, future infrastructure, proximity of current store locations and their potential performance, just to name a few. We are actively seeking additional locations."
