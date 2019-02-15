West Louisville residents protest planned closure of JCPS elementary school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents in west Louisville came together Friday night to fight back against plans to close a JCPS elementary school.
Several people gathered in front of Wheatley Elementary in the California neighborhood, where JCPS is considering a plan that would combine the school and Roosevelt-Perry Elementary on a different site.
Despite the fact that that would mean a brand new building, residents don't want to lose Wheatley.
"We in the west end are tired of being those they come to and close our neighborhood schools," one protester said. "Bus them to our neighborhood schools. Build up our neighborhood schools. The Dubois Academy needs a new school. They continually build schools in the east and close those in the west."
JCPS released a statement in response to the protest.
