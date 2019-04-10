LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As baseball teams wrap up their spring training, children in west Louisville continue to be on the field despite vandals doing what they can to prevent it.
Sometime late Saturday night, the concession stand at Shawnee Park was broken into. Vandals also spray-painted the side of the building.
The building is leased by West Louisville Sports but owned by the city. The nonprofit organization signs up and coaches dozens of children for Little League baseball. Part of the lease agreement requires West Louisville Sports to maintain the building and the ball fields.
Last weekend’s break-in is just the latest in incidents that have happened before.
“It’s happened enough. Enough is enough, and I hope it don’t happen again,” said Tierra Milan, who has a son on one of the teams. “What [the kids] come down here to do is a passion to them, especially my son, you know? I think it’s just sad.”
In addition to the graffiti, the vandals broke into the concession stand and stole food, drinks, cleaning supplies and the empty cash register, all items the group relies on for money to support the teams. Break-ins have happened several times before. In the past, uniforms, supplies and equipment have been stolen.
“We need new helmets, new jerseys, pants ... They’re just taking it. It makes me feel sad,” said 10-year old Isaiah Shackelford, who has been playing in the league for five years. “Since everybody is stealing from us, we need new equipment, but they’re just taking it all away.”
Like many nonprofits, West Louisville Sports often struggles financially, and this latest blow doesn’t help.
The coaches and sports board will, again, clean up the graffiti and do what they can to make sure the snacks and drinks are ready to go for opening day April 20.
