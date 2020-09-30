LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials in southern Indiana are warning residents to take precautions after the West Nile Virus was detected in some mosquitoes in Floyds Knobs and New Albany.
The Floyd County Health Department said three mosquitos infected with the virus were collected at the beginning of September "during a routine county-wide mosquito sampling," according to a news release. These positive samples are the first of the year, health officials said.
Residents are being asked to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites by using bug repellant, wearing protective clothing like long sleeves and pants and to avoid being outside during dusk and dawn if possible, which is when the bugs are most active.
The health department also said homeowners can take precautions by fixing clogged gutters, getting rid of old tires, improving failing septic systems and get rid of any abandoned or nonfunctional pools or other "water containing items," which can all be breeding sites. Grass, trees and shrubs should be maintained to avoid mosquitos harboring in them during the day, the department said.
"Most people who become infected with WNV can experience mild illness such as fever, headache, and body aches before recovering fully," health officials said in the news release. "However, in some individuals, especially the elderly and immune compromised, WNV can cause serious illness and even death."
Floyd County residents can request mosquito traps for their properties. For more information and to request a trap, click here. Residents can also call 812-948-4726, option one, option two, to talk to an Environmentalist.
