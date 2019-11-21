WEST POINT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The walls are caving in on a historic West Point church, and time is running out to save it.
First Baptist Church was founded by freed slaves in a historic African American neighborhood.
"This building was built in 1894, so it is currently 125 years old," said Monie Matthews, president of the West Point History Museum and part of a group that's trying to save the church. "It's really an emergency or crisis situation, and we're doing everything we can."
The former place of worship is now frozen in time. Abandoned bibles and pews sit under a roof that's caving in. The walls are starting to buckle near the stained glass windows that tell old stories.
The tiny congregation had to leave earlier this year after it stopped being safe.
"We are looking to raise at least $7,000 — just a quick goal — so we can get the interior stabilized, and then we'll have to take it from there," Matthews said.
The group has raised about $1,000 so far, but time is quickly running out. A contractor told them that in two to three weeks, the interior could totally collapse.
While the neighborhood that encompasses the church is on the National Register of Historic Places, there is no funding to preserve it.
"It's kind of like having a heart attack," Matthews said. "You don't know how much time you have left. Just a matter of time."
But it's not just about saving the building.
"Too many times, our African American heritage is kind of cast to the side," Matthews said. "We want to do what we can to keep it preserved. It has to stay with us."
