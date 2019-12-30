LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB and Fox News) -- Three people have been fired and 34 suspended after a photo emerged that shows dozens of employees from a West Virginia corrections officer trainee class appearing to give the Nazi salute.
West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety fired two training instructors and one cadet after the department released the image Thursday, Cabinet Secretary Jeff Sandy said.
Thirty-four other employees, including the trainees in the photo, were suspended without pay, according to a story by Fox News.
The image showed more than two dozen trainees with their arms raised and faces blurred.
The text “Hail Byrd” could be read above the group. An agency spokesman said that was a reference to the trainees' instructor.
The photo was taken at Glenville State College, about 100 miles northeast of Charleston, he said.
Before the photo was made public, Sandy released a memo in which he described the image as “distasteful” and “completely inappropriate.”
"I cannot stress enough how this betrays the high standards and professionalism of the men and women of corrections, who successfully carry out their vital and daunting public safety mission every day and around the clock," he said.
He also said that the cadets had undergone training to identify white supremacist groups.
Elected officials, religious leaders and advocacy groups in the area also have condemned the image.
Gov. Jim Justice has called for all those involved to be fired.
"This is intolerable to every single breathing human being within this state," Justice said at a news conference Friday.
Sandy's memo ordered all copies of the picture destroyed or taken out of circulation. He said an ongoing investigation has included more than 50 interviews at the training academy and elsewhere.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media and Fox News. All Rights Reserved.