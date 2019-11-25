LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- West Washington Athletic Director Phillip Bowsman passed away Monday afternoon after suffering "complications associated with a stroke and currently being supported by a vent."
The West Washington School Corporation in southern Indiana announced Sunday its schools would be closed on Monday, Nov. 25, and Tuesday, Nov. 26, in observance of Bowsman's illness. The district posted on Facebook that Bowsman was being kept alive on a ventilator. Just after 4 p.m. the district posted that he died Monday afternoon.
Community members said Bowsman made a huge impact at the school. The school corporation said he had been an employee there for 19 years. He was the head football coach for 16 seasons, and athletic director for seven years.
"When you know someone loves so many kids and can give himself to everyone plus his family, that's what stands out to everybody," said Natalie Houchin, who had cut Coach Bowman's hair for the last 10 years.
"I know he went to tons of games because every time we did a hair appointment it always had to be around a sporting event," she said.
She said most importantly, his love for his wife and his two children was clear.
"I would see him light up talking about each, both of his kids. That's what I just notice is he lit up, he loved them kids," she said.
Houchin also said Bowsman's son is the quarterback of the school's football team.
Claude Combs, a school board member, said he's known Coach Bowsman for years.
"I just love him like a son and it's difficult for all of us," he said. "He loves what he does. You can tell that by the way he shows up every day with a smile on his face."
Bowsman's visitation will be held Friday at Mt. Tabor Church, with a funeral service to follow Saturday. There will be an Honor Walk, the district said, at St. Vincent Hospital Indianapolis on Wednesday.
"To see a community come together for one person and then everybody to do it is amazing to see how many people -- when you're in need -- will lift you up," said Houchin.
