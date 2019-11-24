LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The West Washington School Corporation in southern Indiana announced Sunday its schools will be closed on Monday, Nov. 25 and Tuesday, Nov. 26.
West Washington Superintendent Keith Nance announced the closings via Facebook, saying athletic director Phillip Bowsman "is having complications associated with a stroke and currently being supported by a vent."
Bowsman suffered a minor stroke as a result of a blood clot during a Friday night football game, the district said. He underwent brain surgery Saturday morning to relieve pressure from swelling.
Nance said Bowsman will be taken off the ventilator early Monday morning and doctors believe he will pass shortly after.
The district will be offering grief counseling for faculty and students during the closings. For access to counseling resources, you are asked to call (812) 755-4872.
The school district is also offering to supply food for those in need over the holidays, which can be arranged for pickup on Monday or Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.