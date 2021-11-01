LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Sherman Minton Bridge is now down to one direction for more than a week, and drivers who usually take I-64 West across the bridge will need to find an alternate route.
The westbound lanes on the top deck closed at 3 a.m. Monday so crews can patch the deck on the approaches to the bridge on both the Kentucky and Indiana sides. It's part of the three-year rehabilitation of the nearly 60-year-old bridge that connects Louisville to New Albany.
Andrea Brady, the spokesperson for the Sherman Minton Renewal Project, says crews will sometimes be working dangerously close to traffic, and wants people to pay attention and plan ahead.
"We just ask that everyone be extra cautious and drive safely when they're in the work zone," Brady said. "There are speed limits out there that are important to follow because we want to make sure the driving public is protected, as well as the crews that are out there working. So just be safe and be smart."
During the nine-day closure, crews will patch the deck and position equipment for future work. I-265 and I-65 will be available as a detour. The project is intended to extend the life of the 59-year-old bridge that carries six lanes of traffic over the Ohio River, connecting Louisville and New Albany.
The contract for the bridge renewal project allows one 9-day closure of the bridge per year, in each direction. Brady says the closure delay from this week to next should not affect the overall timeline of the project.
The next significant closure for the bridge is scheduled for a weekend in mid-November. That will close both eastbound lanes on the upper and lower decks.
It's estimated that the long-term repairs, which include the replacement or refurbishment of bridge decks, rehabilitation of structural steel elements and installation of new lighting, among other improvements, will extend the life of the bridge up to 30 years.
The westbound lanes are expected to reopen on Nov. 9 at 3 a.m., but that could change, if weather conditions delay construction.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.