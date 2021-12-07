LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The principal of Western High School went to the hospital Tuesday after a physical altercation with a student, according to Jefferson County Public Schools.
Principal Anthony Sieg was taken to a hospital “as a precaution” after a student "made physical contact" with him Tuesday, JCPS Communications Manager Mark Hebert said in an email to WDRB News.
Sieg “was discharged in less than 90 minutes,” Hebert said.
The student was being disruptive, angry and threatening toward staff, Hebert said. Sieg intervened, and the student made physical contact, he said.
The student will be disciplined in accordance with JCPS policies and procedures, Hebert said.
This story may be updated.
