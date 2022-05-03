LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some of the area's tiniest residents are getting in the Derby sprit.
Westport Road Baptist Church preschool held its annual Derby week parade on Tuesday.
During the themed event, the 2-year-old class dressed as hot air balloons, while the 3 and 4-year-olds decorated hats and the 4 and 5 years old decorated floats.
The event is a longstanding tradition for the school.
"It's been a great day for a great parade. for a great Kentucky tradition," Peggy Peterson, with Westport Road Baptist Church Pre-School ."I mean this is amazing. the kids get a little bit of that Kentucky Derby tradition early."
Nearly 100 toddlers took part in this year's parade.
