LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Westport Village has launched a curbside program for customers to safely pick up food or items from the outdoor retail center in Lyndon.
Five parking spots around the shopping center are now dedicated for the curbside pickup program. After shoppers purchase items online or by phone, they can now choose a pickup time to pick up their food or products.
When shoppers or diners arrive at Westport Village, they are asked to call the retailer who will place their items in the truck or passenger seat of their vehicle "to promote contactless service," according to a news release.
Retail stores were allowed to reopen in Kentucky on May 20, with restrictions in place including reduced capacity and social distancing.
“Right now it’s important to provide customers with options that allow them to resume shopping and eating out and still feel safe,” said Kelly Brown, general manager.
Westport Village also has a new green space area, with eight picnic tables that are spaced six-feet apart and sanitized hourly, according to officials.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.