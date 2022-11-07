LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The world's largest-ever Powerball jackpot might find a winner Monday night.
A $1.9 billion jackpot is on the line when the numbers are drawn late Monday night. That massive sum is paid through an annuity over 29 years. Winners of lottery jackpots usually prefer a lump sum of cash, which for Monday's drawing would be $929.1 million.
"This is the largest jackpot, ever," Kentucky Lottery President and CEO Mary Harville said Monday. "There's nothing normal about it at all. Everything is different, and it's so much fun and exciting to be part of it."
The Powerball prize keeps getting more massive because of the inability of anyone to overcome the long odds of 1 in 292.2 million and win the jackpot. To take the top prize, players must match all five white balls and one red Powerball.
However, Kentucky recently had four big winners from Saturday night's drawing: a $2 million winner in Benton, a $1 million winner in Midway and two $50,000 winners.
Since someone won the Powerball prize on Aug. 3, there have been 40 drawings without a winner. That matches a record for draws without a winner, along with a run of drawings last year, according to the Clive, Iowa-based Multi-State Lottery Association.
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Harville said if someone wins the jackpot, it's important to sign the back of the ticket and make sure to put it in a secure place. She said to look for the best team of lawyers and CPAs possible.
"It is absolutely life-changing," she said. "And you shouldn't go out and be telling about it and tell everybody you know."
Brad Gaines, a local financial advisor with Strategic Wealth Designers, said it's important to take the time up front to make a plan.
"Don't spend lavishly right away," he said. "The three people you need to be talking to are tax experts, as well as attorneys, as well as financial planners."
Gaines said there are several conversations that should be had before quitting a job or instantly spending the winnings.
While many imagine the expensive trips and private islands one could afford with such a jackpot, Gaines and Harville said most winners end up spending the money on family.
"I've talked to a lot of our players out there this past week about what they would do if they won that jackpot," Harville said. "Almost to a person, I've heard they want to do things for others."
WDRB News found that to be true when asking some Powerball ticket-holders about how they would spend the winnings if they won.
"I'm going to pay for my granddaughter to go to college and take my whole family on a big trip," Tina Ober, adding that she would also donate to St. Jude and help the homeless community.
Gaynelle Blye, also hoping to win the Powerball, said among "random acts of kindness," she'd pay off family debt.
"I'm going to pay off my student loan," she said. "I'm going to pay off my house. I'm going to pay off my car. I'll probably pay off my daughter's house and my son's house and put some money up for my grandkids' college. I have seven of them. I'm going to give some money to my church and give some money to charity. I'm going to invest the rest."
According to Kentucky Lottery officials, if no one wins the drawing Monday night, the Powerball jackpot will likely surpass $2 billion.
