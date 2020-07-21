LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- As discussions continue about children going back to school, people are asking, what do we know now about COVID-19 and kids?
Dr. Kris Bryant, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Norton Children's Hospital, said even though we are still learning about how the virus is affecting kids we do know some things.
"I think nationally recent data from the (American Academy of Pediatrics) and the Children's Hospital Association suggested that children now make up 8% of all the cases nationwide, and in Kentucky I think that children make up around 9% of the total cases," Bryant said.
Norton Children's Hospital is seeing more kids test positive for COVID-19 than early in the pandemic.
"We see positives every single day," Bryant said.
Some kids show no symptoms, while others do.
"We're seeing everything from runny nose, cough, congestion to vomiting and diarrhea," Bryant said.
In some cases, she said, COVID-19 can lead to an inflammatory illness that can be critical.
"We've had a handful of children be admitted with this inflammatory syndrome," Bryant said.
She also said that health experts are still learning about how often children spread the virus.
"Younger children seem less likely to spread the virus," Bryant said. "I think that we are learning that older children may spread the virus in a similar fashion to adults."
As schools are weighing whether to begin the new school year remotely or with in-person instruction, Bryant said in-person learning is important if it can be done safely.
"I think really as a community we need to prioritize keeping rates low so we can get children back in schools," she said.
