LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Over the past few days, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has urged anyone concerned that they may have the COVID-19 coronavirus to call the state's coronavirus hotline.
The state set up the hotline so instead of inundating doctor's offices with phone calls, residents can quickly get some basic questions answered. When residents call the number at 1-800-722-5725, there's a good chance they will be talking to someone here in Louisville. Norton's poison control center is helping to answer the calls.
But callers should know that operators on the hotline cannot diagnose COVID-19 or offer any treatments.
When someone places a call to the hotline, an automated system will prompt them to indicate whether they have questions about poison or the novel COVID-19 coronavirus.
Callers should hit "5" for coronavirus questions. Then, for general information, such as symptoms and risk factors, press "1."
Anyone interested in learning more about how to protect themselves or their families — as well as testing — can hit "2."
Option "3" provides information about travel and local events.
Option "4" provides information about general questions.
On Monday, WDRB reporter Katrina Helmer called the hotline twice. Both times, she was able to speak with a live person within minutes.
Again, that number is 1-800-722-5725.
