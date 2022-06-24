LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade puts abortion in the hands of the states.
Friday's ruling strips away the nation's constitutional protections for abortion that stood for nearly a half-century, given to Americans by the court's landmark Roe v. Wade decision in 1973, returning the power back to the states to decide whether or not abortion should be legal.
The decision by the court's conservative majority is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
As for pregnant women going out-of-state for an abortion, experts say it's not plausible for many.
"It's costly. Not everybody can afford to travel," Leslie Lenkowsky, public affairs and philanthropy professor at Indiana University, said. "If you're going for an abortion, you probably have to stay a few days in the state, for medical reasons. Some states may even try to put some residency rules into their laws."
Lenkowsky said, however, those laws would likely get thrown out if they get to court.
Kentucky
In Kentucky, abortions are now considered illegal. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Friday that abortion is, "for all intents and purposes over" in the state following the court's ruling.
Cameron, a Republican who is Kentucky’s chief law enforcement officer, said in a news conference Friday that Kentucky’s 2019 “trigger law” has taken effect. The law makes an exception for situations in which the life of the mother is at risk, but does not allow abortion for the victims of rape or incest, he said, calling for more “life-affirming options” in the state, such as "staff(ing) up" adoption agencies.
In
written guidance issued Friday, Cameron's office said the only exception to Kentucky's abortion ban is a situation in which a physician deems it necessary "to prevent a pregnant mother’s death, substantial risk of death due to a physical condition, or a serious, permanent impairment to a life-sustaining organ."
Close
Abortion rally in downtown Louisville
People hold signs at a rally held by ACLU of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally in Louisville
People hold signs at a rally held by ACLU of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally in downtown Louisville
People hold signs at a rally held by ACLU of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
Rally after Supreme Court decision in downtown Louisville
People hold signs at a rally held by ACLU of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally in downtown Louisville
People hold signs at a rally held by ACLU of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally in downtown Louisville
People hold signs at a rally held by ACLU of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
Dr. Karen Berg speaks at abortion rally
Dr. Karen Berg, State Senator for District 26 in Kentucky, speaks during an abortion rally on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally in downtown Louisville
People hold signs at a rally held by ACLU of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
Keturah Kerron speaks at abortion rally
Rep. Keturah Herron speaks at an abortion rally in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
McGarvey, Herron at abortion rally
Kentucky State Sen. Morgan McGarvey and Rep. Keturah Herron embrace at an abortion rally in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally in downtown Louisville
People hold signs at a rally held by ACLU of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally in downtown Louisville
People hold signs at a rally held by ACLU of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally in downtown Louisville
People hold signs at a rally held by ACLU of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
Councilman Bill Hollander at abortion rally
Metro Council member Bill Hollander at a rally held by ACLU of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
Metro Council President David James at abortion rally
Louisville Metro Council President David James claps during an abortion rally in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally in downtown Louisville
People hold signs at a rally held by ACLU of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally in downtown Louisville
People hold signs at a rally held by ACLU of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally in downtown Louisville
People hold signs at a rally held by ACLU of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
Elected officials at abortion rally
Elected officials stand together at an abortion rally in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
McGarvey, Stevenson, Berg at abortion rally
Morgan McGarvey, Pamela Stevenson and Dr. Karen Berg stand together at an abortion rally in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally in downtown Louisville
People hold signs at a rally held by ACLU of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally in downtown Louisville
People hold signs at a rally held by ACLU of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally in downtown Louisville
People hold signs at a rally held by ACLU of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally in downtown Louisville
Abortion rally in downtown Louisville
People hold signs at a rally held by ACLU of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally in downtown Louisville
People hold signs at a rally held by ACLU of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally in downtown Louisville
People hold signs at a rally held by ACLU of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally in downtown Louisville
Jackie McGranahan, ACLU of Kentucky, speaks on June 24, 2022.
Charles Booker at abortion rally
Democrat Charles Booker, a candidate for U.S. Senate in Kentucky, speaks at an abortion rally in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally in downtown Louisville
People hold signs at a rally held by ACLU of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
Rep. Nima Kulkarni at abortion rally
Rep. Nima Kulkarni speaks at an abortion rally in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally in downtown Louisville
Abortion rally in downtown Louisville
People hold signs at a rally held by ACLU of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally in downtown Louisville
People hold signs at a rally held by ACLU of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally in downtown Louisville
People hold signs at a rally held by ACLU of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally in downtown Louisville
People hold signs at a rally held by ACLU of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally in downtown Louisville
Abortion rally in downtown Louisville
People hold signs at a rally held by ACLU of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
Morgan McGarvey at abortion rally
Kentucky State Senator Morgan McGarvey speaks at an abortion rally on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally in downtown Louisville
People hold signs at a rally held by ACLU of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally in downtown Louisville
People hold signs at a rally held by ACLU of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally in downtown Louisville
People hold signs at a rally held by ACLU of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally in downtown Louisville
People hold signs at a rally held by ACLU of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
abortion rally in downtown Louisville
People hold signs at a rally held by ACLU of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally in downtown Louisville
People hold signs at a rally held by ACLU of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
abortion rally in downtown Louisville
People hold signs at a rally held by ACLU of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
Aborton rally-Downtown Louisville-6-24-22 (8)
Pro-choice advocates protested outside the Gene Snyder Courthouse in downtown Louisville on Friday, June 24, 2022 in response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. (WDRB photo)
Abortion rally-Downtown Louisville-6-24-22 (7).jpg
Pro-choice advocates protested outside the Gene Snyder Courthouse in downtown Louisville on Friday, June 24, 2022 in response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. (WDRB photo)
Abortion rally-Downtown Louisville-6-24-22 (6).jpg
Pro-choice advocates protested outside the Gene Snyder Courthouse in downtown Louisville on Friday, June 24, 2022 in response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. (WDRB photo)
Abortion rally-Downtown Louisville-6-24-22 (5).jpg
Pro-choice advocates protested outside the Gene Snyder Courthouse in downtown Louisville on Friday, June 24, 2022 in response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. (WDRB photo)
Abortion rally-Downtown Louisville-6-24-22 (4).jpg
Pro-choice advocates protested outside the Gene Snyder Courthouse in downtown Louisville on Friday, June 24, 2022 in response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. (WDRB photo)
Abortion rally-Downtown Louisville-6-24-22 (3).jpg
Pro-choice advocates protested outside the Gene Snyder Courthouse in downtown Louisville on Friday, June 24, 2022 in response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. (WDRB photo)
Abortion rally-Downtown Louisville-6-24-22 (2).jpg
Pro-choice advocates protested outside the Gene Snyder Courthouse in downtown Louisville on Friday, June 24, 2022 in response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. (WDRB photo)
Abortion rally-Downtown Louisville-6-24-22.jpg
Pro-choice advocates protested outside the Gene Snyder Courthouse in downtown Louisville on Friday, June 24, 2022 in response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. (WDRB photo)
Abortion march
Abortion rights protesters march through downtown Louisville on the day the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Abortion march
Abortion rights protesters march through downtown Louisville on the day the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Abortion rally
Abortion rights protesters in downtown Louisville rallied against the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022.
Charles Booker
U.S. Senate candidate from Kentucky Charles Booker speaks to abortion protesters in downtown Louisville on the day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Charles Booker
U.S. Senate candidate from Kentucky Charles Booker speaks to abortion protesters in downtown Louisville on the day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Charles Booker
U.S. Senate candidate from Kentucky Charles Booker speaks to abortion protesters in downtown Louisville on the day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Greg Fischer at abortion rally
Louisville mayor Greg Fischer speaks at an abortion rights rally in downtown Louisville on the day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Abortion rally
Abortion rights protesters in downtown Louisville rallied against the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally
Abortion rights protesters in downtown Louisville rallied against the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally
Abortion rights protesters in downtown Louisville rallied against the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally
Abortion rights protesters in downtown Louisville rallied against the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally
Abortion rights protesters in downtown Louisville rallied against the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally
Abortion rights protesters in downtown Louisville rallied against the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally
Abortion rights protesters in downtown Louisville rallied against the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally
Abortion rights protesters in downtown Louisville rallied against the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally
Abortion rights protesters in downtown Louisville rallied against the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally
Abortion rights protesters in downtown Louisville rallied against the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally
Abortion rights protesters in downtown Louisville rallied against the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally
Abortion rights protesters in downtown Louisville rallied against the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally
Abortion rights protesters in downtown Louisville rallied against the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally
Abortion rights protesters in downtown Louisville rallied against the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally
Abortion rights protesters in downtown Louisville rallied against the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally
Abortion rights protesters in downtown Louisville rallied against the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022.