LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade puts abortion in the hands of the states.

Friday's ruling strips away the nation's constitutional protections for abortion that stood for nearly a half-century, given to Americans by the court's landmark Roe v. Wade decision in 1973, returning the power back to the states to decide whether or not abortion should be legal.

The decision by the court's conservative majority is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

As for pregnant women going out-of-state for an abortion, experts say it's not plausible for many.

"It's costly. Not everybody can afford to travel," Leslie Lenkowsky, public affairs and philanthropy professor at Indiana University, said. "If you're going for an abortion, you probably have to stay a few days in the state, for medical reasons. Some states may even try to put some residency rules into their laws."

Lenkowsky said, however, those laws would likely get thrown out if they get to court.

Kentucky

In Kentucky, abortions are now considered illegal. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Friday that abortion is, "for all intents and purposes over" in the state following the court's ruling. 

Cameron, a Republican who is Kentucky’s chief law enforcement officer, said in a news conference Friday that Kentucky’s 2019 “trigger law” has taken effect. The law makes an exception for situations in which the life of the mother is at risk, but does not allow abortion for the victims of rape or incest, he said, calling for more “life-affirming options” in the state, such as "staff(ing) up" adoption agencies.

In written guidance issued Friday, Cameron's office said the only exception to Kentucky's abortion ban is a situation in which a physician deems it necessary "to prevent a pregnant mother’s death, substantial risk of death due to a physical condition, or a serious, permanent impairment to a life-sustaining organ."