LOUISVILLE, (WDRB) -- Thousands of people will descend upon Louisville's waterfront for three days this weekend to attend the 20th anniversary of the Forecastle Festival.
More than 70,000 people are expected over the three-day weekend at the waterfront and the Great Lawn, and they should expect some changes this year.
Much of the festival grounds was surrounded by chain fencing Monday as crews worked to set up one of three stages. In the past, there have been four stages. This year, there will have three that a festival spokesperson said "will be more elaborate."
Also new this year: Witherspoon Street will be closed from Wednesday night through Monday morning to allow attendees easier entry and exit after the shows. A new walking bridge was built over some water features to minimize any bottlenecking between the stages and vendors and create an easier flow on the grounds.
There is a designated ride-sharing area set up near Slugger Field. That area is also where the relocated box office and will-call area will be.
If attendees wish to ride a bike to the events, there will be a designated “Locked Bike park” that will be guarded.
Festival gates open at 1 p.m. each day with music going until around 11 p.m.
Any bags guests bring in must be smaller in size and clear and RFID Wristbands and be pre-linked to bank accounts if guests wish to be “cashless” on festival grounds.
