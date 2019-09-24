LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vanna White is known for flipping letters on one of the world's most popular game shows, but Tuesday, she made a stop in Louisville to promote a new way to play.
The Kentucky Lottery's new "Wheel of Fortune" scratch-off ticket has been added to the lottery lineup, and White came by the KFC Yum! Center to introduce the addition.
"There's a new scratch off ticket that just came out a couple weeks ago," she said. "So, I'm here today to say, 'Try it out. You can win, and you can also help education."
Each ticket costs $5 and has a top prize of $50,000. But even if the ticket is a loser, players still have the chance to enter a drawing to spin the actual Wheel of Fortune in Los Angeles.
"Everybody relates to Wheel of Fortune and how we give away money," White said. "Well, the lottery does the same thing. You can win money. So, we have joined together to become one."
More than 4-million of the scratch-off tickets have been printed for the Kentucky Lottery. If all tickets are sold, lottery officials say it will generate more than $21 million for college scholarships and grants.
White has been co-hosting Wheel of Fortune for 37 years.
