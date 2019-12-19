HILLVIEW, Ky. (WDRB) – A Bullitt County teen who died after multiple battles with brain cancer continues to inspire others. This time the inspiration comes in the form of a wheelchair accessible playground.
Jesse Schott, 17, who had an infectious and larger-than-life-personality, died in June 2018. His cousin Abby Roeller, who thought of Jesse like a brother, is a driving force behind the playground project.
“He lived with me for a while whenever we were younger,” Roeller said. “We would just do everything together during the summer.”
Schott's passing was difficult for the community and his family, especially for Roeller.
“It was very hard for me because he was the first person that was close to me that died, so it was really hard for me to deal with for a while,” she said.
But she has since turned that pain into a purpose. As part of her Girl Scout Gold Award Project, she planned to raise money for a wheelchair accessible swing in honor of Jesse. But that swing eventually morphed into a full-fledged wheelchair accessible playground with the help of The Arc of the Greater Louisville Area.
“I really can’t believe this is going to happen,” said Serena Jacobs, president of The Arc of the Greater Louisville Area.
The Arc, of which Jesse was part, educates and advocates for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
“I just wanted to see (children) like them have more opportunities as they're growing up,” Roeller said.
The half-acre plot of land where the playground will be built, sits behind Overdale Elementary, in Hillview. Jacobs says the City of Hillview will lease the land from Bullitt County Schools.
The flooring of the playground will be rubber, so wheelchairs can easily move about. The project also will include a wheelchair swing, wheelchair merry-go-round, ramps up to the play place and sensory activities.
“They can go out and be able to do something now, instead of sitting on a bench watching other kids play,” Jacobs said.
While Jesse is no longer with us, his legacy will live on.
“He wouldn’t want to be forgotten,” Roeller said.
Jacobs said Jesse would love the project.
"He'd be like, 'This is all because of me.' And then he would like it because all his friends would be able to come there and play together,” she said.
The Arc is applying for grants, will host fundraisers and is looking for corporate sponsors to help cover the $552,000 cost of the playground. Kendyl and Friends Foundation, a nonprofit that advocates for people with special needs, helped design the playground.
You can also make a donation on the Arc of the Greater Louisville’s Facebook page.
